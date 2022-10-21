Visitation this evening for Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting

Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres
Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Raleigh police officer who was one of five people killed in last week’s mass shooting is being remembered this evening.

Before becoming a police officer, Gabriel Torres was stationed at Camp Lejeune. He left the Marine Corps with the rank of sergeant in February of last year.

The officer’s visitation is happening until 7 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7029 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh.

The funeral will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cross Assembly Church, 2660 Yonkers Road in Raleigh. The services will be open to the public.

Torres was in the Marine Corps for more than four years, being honored with the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon during his time at the base.

Marines say the police officer was deployed in Italy from April to September of 2019.

