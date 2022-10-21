Three Washington Co. schools placed on lockdown after fight nearby

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three schools in Washington County were placed on lockdown Friday morning due to a fight in the area.

Sheriff John Barnes says Washington County High School, Washington County Middle School, and Pines Elementary School were placed on lockdown just before 10 a.m.

Barnes said it was a large fight between three to five people on Mackeys Road. Department of Transportation crews who were working nearby reported the fight.

WITN is told that deputies also got a report of a gun shot fired.

Barnes says the suspects have been detained and questioned, but it is not known at this time if there will be charges.

The situation is cleared.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.