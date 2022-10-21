Theta Chi advisor & ECU students react after frat member suspension

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mentor for the ECU Theta Chi chapter is speaking out, a day after the fraternity suspended a member accused of drink tampering and canceled all alcohol-related activities for the rest of the semester.

Since the fall of 2020, the same fraternity chapter has faced drink tampering and/or sexual assault allegations three separate times.

ECU’s Theta Chi Fraternity has been accused of numerous allegations over the years.

In September, students protested outside of their house after an alert was sent out about an alleged drink tampering between two people at the frat house that led to a sexual assault.

Epsilon Iota alumni treasurer James Morton advises the boys.

Morton emphasized that the individual under investigation has been suspended since the investigation began more than a month ago. He also says the alleged event did not happen at a Theta Chi party or at the house.

“That individual is temporarily suspended pending the investigation, to protect them and to protect the chapter,” Morton said.

On Thursday, ECU sent out a campus-wide email regarding multiple investigations into Theta Chi, regarding drink tampering and serving drinks to minors, dating all the way back to 2020.

The university did not specify any findings for the drink tampering allegations but did show educational sanctions and disciplinary probation placed on the fraternity in 2020 and 2021 for serving drinks to minors.

In response to numerous allegations and a current investigation, the fraternity suspended all events with alcohol for the remainder of the 2022 fall semester.

It’s a decision that ECU freshman, Makala Treece, applauds but still has her worries.

“That’s honestly really great that they’re not doing that anymore,” Treece said. “I have friends that have been drugged and when I got the email the first time, I thought oh wow.”

ECU seniors Talyor Hess and Skylar Tucker say they’re close with the Theta Chi brothers and attested that they feel safe around them.

“The boys have kind of acted like older brothers,” Hess said. “Just make sure we’re okay when we’re out on campus and when we go downtown.”

“Yeah, I’ve known these boys for four years now and I can confidently say that they would be there for me for anything vice versa,” Tucker said.

While the investigation continues, Morton hopes the actions they’re taking now will lead to a better reputation for the fraternity down the line.

“If there’s a report of wrongdoing, we want to find out the truth and we want to get that out of our chapter if it exists. We don’t want that, that’s not a part of our culture,” Morton said.

An ECU spokesperson says the drink tampering allegation between two people that was reported in September is still under investigation.

Nearly three weeks ago The Student Government Association of East Carolina University passed a resolution to ask for the suspension of the university’s Theta Chi chapter.

The SGA sent the resolution to the university, as well as Theta Chi headquarters in Indiana.

At this time ECU says it has taken no action against the fraternity.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.