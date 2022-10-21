Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Gabby

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for a spunky girl who will brighten up your day, look no further than Gabby!

Saving Graces says gabby was found on the first day of school by some students. Luckily, one of the teachers was an experienced saving graces foster mom!

The teacher took Gabby to a local vet and made sure she got all of the care she needs.

Gabby does great with small children, other cats and dogs. They say she is spunky who plays well with others!

If you would like to meet gabby-head on over to Saving Graces 4 Felines’ website.

