North Carolina unemployment rate up from August

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Commerce released the latest unemployment numbers for September.

The state’s seasonally adjusted September 2022 unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, increasing 0.1 of a percentage point from August’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.2 of a percentage point to 3.5 percent.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased 0.9 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people employed decreased 760 over the month to 4,944,068 and increased 180,599 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 4,699 over the month to 184,220 and decreased 42,513 over the year.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 when the county unemployment rates for September 2022 will be released.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.