Kinston police arrest four men on drug charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested four men after getting complaints from citizens that drugs were being sold at a house in the city.

The Kinston Police Department says the tips included that there was heavy traffic, weapons, thrown-out trash, and the selling of drugs at 1208 E. Bright Street. On Thursday, officers finished their two-week-long investigation and found four adults in the home, along with a 16-year-old boy and a 1-year-old child.

Police say 21-year-old Julius Lawson, 24-year-old Nicholas Edwards, 24-year-old Jadakis Fleming, and 21-year-old Tajiri Hines were are all charges with the following:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park

Felony maintaining a dwelling

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony solicitation and participation in a criminal street gang

Possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

WITN is told that Lawson was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and his parole was revoked. Fleming was charged with child abuse.

Officers say they will follow up with juvenile services regarding the 16-year-old boy and the 1-year-old child was released to his guardian not at the scene.

During the search of the house, officers say they found and seized more than a pound of marijuana, $5,123 in cash, an AR-style rifle, several extended pistol magazines, and digital scales.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.