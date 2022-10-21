Kinston police arrest four men on drug charges

The four men were arrested Thursday by Kinston police.
The four men were arrested Thursday by Kinston police.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested four men after getting complaints from citizens that drugs were being sold at a house in the city.

The Kinston Police Department says the tips included that there was heavy traffic, weapons, thrown-out trash, and the selling of drugs at 1208 E. Bright Street. On Thursday, officers finished their two-week-long investigation and found four adults in the home, along with a 16-year-old boy and a 1-year-old child.

Police say 21-year-old Julius Lawson, 24-year-old Nicholas Edwards, 24-year-old Jadakis Fleming, and 21-year-old Tajiri Hines were are all charges with the following:

  • Two counts of possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park
  • Felony maintaining a dwelling
  • Felony possession of marijuana
  • Felony solicitation and participation in a criminal street gang
  • Possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

WITN is told that Lawson was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and his parole was revoked. Fleming was charged with child abuse.

Officers say they will follow up with juvenile services regarding the 16-year-old boy and the 1-year-old child was released to his guardian not at the scene.

During the search of the house, officers say they found and seized more than a pound of marijuana, $5,123 in cash, an AR-style rifle, several extended pistol magazines, and digital scales.

