Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase Saturday with showers early Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A developing low pressure area off the Southeastern US coast will spread clouds into ENC Saturday. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 40s a few early clouds drift into an otherwise clear sky. Rain will hold off until late Saturday for all but the immediate southern coast.

Highs will reach the low 70s Saturday despite the increase in clouds. As the coastal low forms, showers will spread northward. Showers are possible late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, starting on the south coast and spreading north and inland. The best rain chances will run from along highway 17 eastward through the coast. Rain totals will likely stay below 0.50″.

Tonight

Fair skies and cool. Lows near 43. Wind N-5

Saturday

Clouds increase and breezy. High of 72. Wind: NE 7-15

Sunday

Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered AM showers. High of 68. Wind: N 10-15. Rain chance: 40%

Monday

Partly cloudy and mild. High 73. Winds SE 5-10.

Tuesday

Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 76. Wind: SW 5-10

