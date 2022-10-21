Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase Saturday with showers early Sunday

Temps will go from cool to mild Saturday
WITN First Alert Forecast for Friday, October 21st
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A developing low pressure area off the Southeastern US coast will spread clouds into ENC Saturday. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 40s a few early clouds drift into an otherwise clear sky. Rain will hold off until late Saturday for all but the immediate southern coast.

Highs will reach the low 70s Saturday despite the increase in clouds. As the coastal low forms, showers will spread northward. Showers are possible late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, starting on the south coast and spreading north and inland. The best rain chances will run from along highway 17 eastward through the coast. Rain totals will likely stay below 0.50″.

Tonight

Fair skies and cool. Lows near 43. Wind N-5

Saturday

Clouds increase and breezy. High of 72. Wind: NE 7-15

Sunday

Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered AM showers. High of 68. Wind: N 10-15. Rain chance: 40%

Monday

Partly cloudy and mild. High 73. Winds SE 5-10.

Tuesday

Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 76. Wind: SW 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in Lenoir County.
SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons
Russel Jay Heath
SHERIFF: Chowan County inmate holds jail staff hostage, escapes
Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late Monday morning.
Sheriff’s office report reveals murder victim’s name, type of weapon used

Latest News

Fire at mobile home outside of Ayden
Family of four loses mobile home in fire
Shining a light on the service of veterans.
Carteret County launches Operation Green Light for veterans
School Lockdown
Three Washington Co. schools placed on lockdown after fight nearby
Krystall Cotton
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack