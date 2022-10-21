Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the “central cause” of a coordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by Nov. 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

“We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action,” Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump. “We do not take this action lightly.”

It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in Lenoir County.
SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons
Russel Jay Heath
SHERIFF: Chowan County inmate holds jail staff hostage, escapes
Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late Monday morning.
Sheriff’s office report reveals murder victim’s name, type of weapon used

Latest News

LIVE: Biden student debt relief remarks
Carteret Health Care
Carteret Health recognized for maternity care
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla.
Election fraud case against Florida defendant dismissed
President Joe Biden speaks about deficit reduction, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in...
Biden: Democrats will do ‘just fine’ over ‘mega-MAGA’ GOP