Hurricanes suffer first loss of the season, fall at Edmonton late Thursday
Oilers 6, Canes 4
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game skid with a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.
Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (2-2-0). Jack Campbell made 36 saves.
Andrei Svechnikov had a hat trick and Martin Necas added another goal for the Hurricanes (3-1-0) in their first loss of the season. Sebastian Aho added three assists, and Frederik Andersen stopped 27 shots.
