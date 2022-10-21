Halloween Express preps for last minute costume needs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One more week until Halloween weekend means this is your ‘all call’ to get your costume together!

A recent survey by Statista showed that participation in Halloween activities is increasing this year, at 69-percent of people saying, ‘Yes! I’m in!’ It’s up almost 5-percent from last year.

The National Retail Federation predicts more than $10 billion will be spent nationwide this year with most people ready to handout candy to their trick or treaters.

Halloween Express in Greenville joined Maddie Kerth on ENC at Three to share the hottest looks for your kiddos of all ages and sizes.

Lisa Cartwright runs the shop says she is ready and stocked for any last minute costume needs.

Whether it’s a last minute accessory addition or a full out costume from head to toe, Halloween Express is open and ready to dress you up. You’ll find costumes like these little trick-or-treaters are rocking and more!

Head over to the Target shopping center off Evans and the costume shop is nestled back by Petco.

Open 10 a.m. to 8p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 on Sunday afternoons.

No one wants a wardrobe malfunction on the big night so give yourself a dress rehearsal.

Snap a pic and maybe, you’ll even win a prize for it!

WITN’s annual Halloween costume contest is back and the countdown is on to enter.

So, head over to witncontests.com and share our spooky inspiration with us here at the station.

The winners will be announced on Halloween on WITN News at Sunrise.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.