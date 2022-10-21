Grifton police officer hit during Highway 11 traffic stop

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer was hit by a car during a traffic stop on a busy Eastern Carolina highway this afternoon.

The Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 11, just inside Lenoir County around 4:15 p.m.

Trooper Jared January said a Grifton police officer had stopped a vehicle in the southbound lanes, just before the intersection with Harvey Rouse Road.

The police cruiser and the offender had pulled off on the right side of the highway. While the officer was outside his cruiser and speaking to the driver another southbound car struck the officer, according to the trooper.

He said the car failed to pull over to the left lane in accordance with North Carolina’s move over law for emergency vehicles.

The police officer has been taken to ECU Health Medical Center with unknown injuries.

No one else was hurt in the accident and the Highway Patrol said it is continuing to investigate the crash.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.