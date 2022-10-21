Grifton police officer hit during Highway 11 traffic stop

The officer was hit during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
The officer was hit during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer was hit by a car during a traffic stop on a busy Eastern Carolina highway this afternoon.

The Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 11, just inside Lenoir County around 4:15 p.m.

Trooper Jared January said a Grifton police officer had stopped a vehicle in the southbound lanes, just before the intersection with Harvey Rouse Road.

The police cruiser and the offender had pulled off on the right side of the highway. While the officer was outside his cruiser and speaking to the driver another southbound car struck the officer, according to the trooper.

He said the car failed to pull over to the left lane in accordance with North Carolina’s move over law for emergency vehicles.

The police officer has been taken to ECU Health Medical Center with unknown injuries.

No one else was hurt in the accident and the Highway Patrol said it is continuing to investigate the crash.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in Lenoir County.
SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies
Russel Jay Heath
SHERIFF: Chowan County inmate holds jail staff hostage, escapes
Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late Monday morning.
Sheriff’s office report reveals murder victim’s name, type of weapon used

Latest News

24th annual Smoke on the Water kicks off Friday
24th annual Smoke on the Water kicks off Friday
Day one of Mumfeast and Ghostwalk begins in downtown New Bern
Day one of Mumfeast and Ghostwalk begins in downtown New Bern
Adopt Cornbread!
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Cornbread
Battle of the Badges: charity softball to fund Special Olympics athletes