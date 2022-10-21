Fur Baby Feature: Meet Cornbread

Adopt Cornbread!
Adopt Cornbread!(HSEC)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, with another Fur Baby Feature!

5-month-old Cornbread joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three.

She is super friendly and loving.

She has been spending some time in a foster home and learned that she absolutely loves kids and other pups.

Cornbread is a world class cuddler and eager to learn some new tricks for some tasty treats.

Cornbread is adoptable through the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.
Cornbread is adoptable through the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.(HSEC)

She is adoptable from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, but before loading up and heading to the shelter, you can preview available animals at petango.com.

You’ll see pictures of dogs and cats so you can request to meet specific animals. Then, download the adoption application by going to hsecarolina.org.

Fill that one out, submit it to AdoptHSEC@gmail.com and a member of the Humane Society’s team will be in touch!

The Humane Society’s annual Canine Crawl is this weekend in Greenville at Town Common.

It’s in loving memory of Copper, a long time Humane Society foster brother that lost his battle to cancer.

Copper’s parents have fostered over 22 animals in the past 2 years where he taught puppies how to be good dogs and how to share with others.

The Sunday festival is free to attend with music, games, and other vendors on deck.

Bring your furry friends to meet them from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tune into WITN every Friday for our next Fur Baby Feature!

