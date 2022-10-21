Family of four loses mobile home in fire

ORMONDSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A family of four lost their home Friday afternoon after a fire ripped through their mobile home in Greene County.

Multiple fire departments from two counties were called to the fire on Deborah Drive in Ormondsville.

The roof caved in on the single-wide mobile home and flames were seen burning through the top of the structure.

Scuffleton Fire Chief Robert Daugherty said the fire broke out shortly after 1:00 p.m. and that the family had left for the State Fair just moments before the call.

No one was injured while the home was destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters do not have a cause yet for what may have started the blaze.

