Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a man shot yesterday as he was fighting with two Lenoir County deputies say they want answers.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says a passerby shot the man, fearing the deputies were in danger.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. Thursday on Neuse Road after deputies were called there for a trespassing complaint.

The grandparents of Krystall Cotton say he was shot below the stomach, close to his hip.

The 20-year-old man is at ECU Health Medical Center in stable condition, they say.

Gralin and Tenetta Dunn live down the road from where the shooting happened and say their grandson lives with them.

The grandparents don’t think the shooting was justified, saying if the deputies were really concerned for their own safety they could’ve used tasers against the grandson.

Sheriff Ingram said his deputies received bumps and bruises in the fight and that the suspect is facing charges. He said after their investigation is complete they will discuss with the district attorney whether any charges should be filed against the man who shot the 20-year-old.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.