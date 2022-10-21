ECU knows it will take near perfect execution against fast, skilled UCF

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU faces one loss Central Florida tomorrow night at 730 PM. The Pirates need to execute more of what they did right against Memphis to top the Knights.

“How disruptive our defensive linemen were was a factor in the ballgame,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “We collected four sacks, we had several quarterback pressures, we kept Hennigan kind of harassed all night. I think that was a factor on both the interceptions. I think that was a factor on the last play of the game.”

“When that pass rush gets going the quarterback, he panics every time,” says ECU safety, and AAC defensive player of the week, Julius Wood, “Any quarterback. So, when he put that ball in jeopardy we got to make him pay every time.”

They will need that rush this week against UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. Like ECU’S Julius Wood on defense, Plumlee was named conference offensive player of the week. He threw four touchdowns and ran for three against Temple. He is a huge problem ECU has to solve.

“He played wide receiver so he can move really well. He is going to be a threat in the run game so we have to be cautious about that,” says ECU safety Gerard Stringer, “He is great on the move, he can scramble, he can throw on the scramble.”

“Explosive offense man. Extremely fast,” says ECU linebacker Myles Berry, “Good athletes that can get the ball to them. Good run game.”

The Pirates have not forgotten last season’s tough loss falling at UCF by a score on a late touchdown.

“I feel like we should have won that game last year,” says ECU center Avery jones, “That’s motivation for all of us, especially the O-line, we felt we should have played better.”

They know they will need another big game from running back Keaton Mitchell. Deuce really had the wheels turning last week with three touchdowns and an overtime conversion. He plans to find the end zone so he can do his dance moves again this Saturday night.

“Me and Noah supposed to do another one but we’ll have to save that for next game,” said ECU running back Keaton Mitchell after Saturday’s win over Memphis, “We just be looking up Tik Tok’s.”

They might need a lot of dancing. UCF is averaging 41 points to their opponent’s 14 this season. Pirates quarterback Holton Ahlers knows they are going to have to find a way.

“Winning games in this conference is super hard,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “Every team you play is going to have athletes and a really good team. You are going to have to win low scoring games, you are going to have to win four overtime games that’s just how this conference is.”

