Day one of Mumfeast and Ghostwalk begins in downtown New Bern

NEW BERN , N.C. (WITN) - Ghostwalk and Artwalk are partnering for a fun filled weekend for Mumfeast on Friday.

Downtown streets in New Bern will be closed Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The event begins friday at 6 p.m. with dining and live music on the Pepsi Stage on Pollock and Middle Streets.

Breakfast will be served on Saturday morning and business vendors will open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Live music will be played during those hours.

The weekend will conclude for the final night of Ghostwalk where visitors can meet the ghost of New Bernians past. Guides will lead visitors through the stops in Cedar Grove Cemetery where ghost stories will be told.

The remainder of the event is self-guided with historic spirits telling tales on outdoor porches in downtown New Bern. The 32nd Annual Ghostwalk runs from Friday to Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

