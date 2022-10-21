Chowan County inmate captured after escaping jail yesterday

CHOWAN, N.C. (WITN) - The Chowan County Sheriff Office’s says an escaped inmate who held jail staff hostage Thursday morning has been captured.

Officials say they were called to the Chowan County jail for an escaped inmate on Thursday around 5:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found that staff at the jail had been detained and held hostage by Russell Heath before he escaped.

Friday, deputies say at about 12:45 p.m., Heath was captured and taken back into custody by law enforcement in Currituck County. He has been charged with several new crimes.

Russel Jay Heath (Chowan County Sheriff Office)

Heath was being held for non-violent related crimes.

