Carteret Health recognized for maternity care

Carteret Health Care
Carteret Health Care(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret Health Care has been recognized as a Best Hospital for Maternity Care by Money and the Leapfrog Group.

The hospital says only 259 U.S. hospitals out of 6,000 were selected for the award.

The Leapfrog Group looked at metrics like lower rates of early elective delivery, Cesarean birth, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures like newborn bilirubin screening, DPT or blood clot prevention techniques, and high-risk deliveries.

WITN is told that the hospitals selected for the award also had to show they were safe by getting an A or B letter grade on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for spring 2022. Carteret Health earned an A.

“We are beyond proud of our OB/GYN and pediatric providers, nurses and patient care teams for rising to the top to ensure mothers, newborns and the entire family receive the best care. Receiving national recognition during the pandemic years further demonstrates the level of commitment our exceptional team provides,” Harvey Case, Carteret Health president said.

The hospital says the Brady Birthing Center welcomes more than 750 newborns each year. More information on the center can be found here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in Lenoir County.
SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons
Russel Jay Heath
SHERIFF: Chowan County inmate holds jail staff hostage, escapes
Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late Monday morning.
Sheriff’s office report reveals murder victim’s name, type of weapon used

Latest News

Cancer survivor participating in art therapy
Cancer patients and survivors share support at event
The NARCAN vending machine was recently installed at the Pitt County jail.
Narcan vending machine placed in detention center to help stop overdoses
Hospitals warn parents of RSV cases on the rise
Doctors say RSV is spreading earlier this year
Doctors didn't think EJ Lyles would live to see his 6th birthday. Now he is giving back to the...
‘Medical miracle’ shares special surprise for teachers