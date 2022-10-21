Carteret Health recognized for maternity care

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret Health Care has been recognized as a Best Hospital for Maternity Care by Money and the Leapfrog Group.

The hospital says only 259 U.S. hospitals out of 6,000 were selected for the award.

The Leapfrog Group looked at metrics like lower rates of early elective delivery, Cesarean birth, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures like newborn bilirubin screening, DPT or blood clot prevention techniques, and high-risk deliveries.

WITN is told that the hospitals selected for the award also had to show they were safe by getting an A or B letter grade on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for spring 2022. Carteret Health earned an A.

“We are beyond proud of our OB/GYN and pediatric providers, nurses and patient care teams for rising to the top to ensure mothers, newborns and the entire family receive the best care. Receiving national recognition during the pandemic years further demonstrates the level of commitment our exceptional team provides,” Harvey Case, Carteret Health president said.

The hospital says the Brady Birthing Center welcomes more than 750 newborns each year. More information on the center can be found here.

