Carteret County launches Operation Green Light for veterans

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With Veterans Day approaching, Carteret County is giving the green light for veteran support.

Operation Green Light is a national initiative of the National Association of Counties that encourages citizens to honor “all those who made sacrifices to preserve freedom” by showing a green light at their homes and places of business each year from November 7 through 13.

The Carteret County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution on Monday to participate in the program.

The commissioners explained that by changing one visible lightbulb to a green one (like on your front porch), you could spark the important conversation of veteran appreciation. The light is also to represent and promote county, state, and federal resources veterans have access to.

“Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” Ed Wheatly, Carteret County Board of Commissioners chairman said.

“By shining the green light, we’re expressing our gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families made on the battlefield, at home. We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personal back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country.”

The Carteret County Veterans Services staff says it stands ready to help veteran residents year-round.

Veterans and family members can learn more about resources available to them by visiting the Veterans Services Office at 3710-B John Platt Dr. in Morehead City, by calling (252) 728-8440 or by visiting the county website at https://www.carteretcountync.gov/159/Veterans-Services.

Click here for the full resolution passed by the Carteret County Board of Commissioners.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.