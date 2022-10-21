Battle of the Badges: charity softball to fund Special Olympics athletes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies shed the badges and picked up the bats Friday evening to raise funds and awareness for those with disabilities

Officers from the Jacksonville Police Department and the Onslow County Sheriff’s office participated in the “Battle of the Badges” charity softball game Friday in Jacksonville.

The game is designed to raise funds for the Law enforcement torch run in partnership with the Special Olympics to engage law enforcement worldwide championing acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities, starting first with their own communities. Over the years the Torch Run has evolved and now encompasses a variety of innovative fundraising platforms.

Both agencies say this is their first-ever charity softball game for the cause. And both spoke to the importance of raising awareness for those with disabilities.

“We do a little friendly competition and see who can be the top fundraiser all across North Carolina but the goal is to yes raise funds but more so to raise awareness for inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities,” said JPD’s Sgt. Christopher Padrick.

" To build relationships with people to get the funding to put the smile on their faces for these athletes to go to Japan to go to England to go to wherever they need to compete at and then get to see that on TV and say you know what we were part of how they got there that that is the coolest feeling ever,” sheriff’s office Lt. James Seifert.

The game got underway at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at Field 2 at Onslow Pines Park in Jacksonville. Admission to watch the boys in blue go head-to-head was just 10 - dollars.

