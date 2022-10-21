The 24th annual Smoke on the Water BBQ and Chili contest underway in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Smoke on the Water got underway along the Washington waterfront Friday with live music, vendors, and the pig-cooking competition.

Another full day is planned for Saturday, with a 5k race, a chili cook-off and the awards ceremony.

Smoke on the Water has been something the town looks forward to each year, including people like Marie Faust. She’s been coming to the festival for the past two years.

“I love walking around the festival. It’s such a great thing they’re doing for the community; all the proceeds that are donated to all the local communities here,” said Faust.

Not only do the locals love it, but the town sees great benefit from the event since all the money goes to local charities.

“Numerous non-profits that we have helped over the years and how many thousands of dollars that we have donated to everywhere from the food bank to the women’s shelter, the homeless shelter, Boys and Girls Club and the list goes on,” said the event organizer, Pam Anderson.

Janee Johnson with Washington Boys and Girls Club says they put the donations to good use.

“It’s actually pretty exciting. We use a lot of the proceeds for program supplies. The program supplies is everything to do with our after-school program to help better enrich the students and make sure that we are providing them with opportunities to be able to expand their minds outside of school,” said johnson

Forty-one total pig cookers will face off in the gas and traditional competitions on Saturday the 22nd.

