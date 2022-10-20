Youth organization encourages community to vote

Kinston Teens handing out treats to early voters
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina youth group is working to encourage people to vote.

Kinston Teens set a table up at the early voting site at the Martin C. Freeman Recreation Center.

Thomas Stewart, an early voter, explained why it’s important for the younger generation to get out and vote.

“It is important for students, especially African American students, to understand the power of the vote because my belief is that a voteless people is a hopeless people,” Stewart said.

That’s one of the big motivations for Kinston Teens.

The group took action on the first day of early voting by providing voters with essentials like COVID-19 tests, snacks, water, free t-shirts, and a voter guide for all the candidates running in this election.

The main objective is to encourage younger generations to get out and vote.

Tamiya Tory was the event organizer and explained what they hoped to accomplish Thursday.

“We know that once people turn 18, you’re literally confused, right? You don’t know what’s going on; you’re not really sure if your vote counts or how to vote and where to go to vote, so we want to make sure we’re helping kids really have that knowledge about civic engagement pretty early so when they turn 18, they can go straight to the polls and bring their friends along with them,” Troy said.

Kinston Teens also said that getting involved early in the voting process will help voters shape the world they want to grow up in.

Jada Sutton, a Kinston Teens member, said, “It’s important to know who you’re voting for in the community, or say you wanna be president. It’s good to understand what they want to do if you don’t agree with it, then you can vote for someone you agree with, fits your morals.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

