Teenager found shot in Washington
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Washington are investigating a late morning shooting today.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Market Street.
Police said a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Washington police at 252-946-1444.
