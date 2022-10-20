Students pay tribute to Beirut veterans and their fallen comrades

Students pay tribute to Beirut veterans and their fallen comrades
Students pay tribute to Beirut veterans and their fallen comrades(Deric Rush/WITN)
By Deric Rush
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Middle school students in one Eastern Carolina city are paying tribute to military veterans and their fallen comrades.

Students from Northwoods Park Middle School in Jacksonville, members of the Beirut Advisory Board, and Beirut bombing survivors gathered Thursday morning for a ribbon deployment, tying hundreds of yellow ribbons at the Beirut Memorial Grove across from Camp Geiger and New River Air Station.

The tribute was done for the more than 220 Marines who lost their lives in the Beirut bombing on Oct. 23rd, 1983.

Students paired with veterans to tie the symbolic ribbons around more than 200 young trees in the memorial grove off Highway 17.

Veterans expressed the significance of paying tribute to those who lost their lives while also passing down stories to the next generation so their memories live on.

“All of this is living history. Every one of us out here call it that, but we really wanna look at it as our brothers that we lost over there never being forgotten and this is something that’s close to us all,” Rickey Williams said.

Harry Manzer is thankful for the kids honoring the fallen Marines’ memories. “There’s just so much phenomenal kids doing what they are doing to help us and to keep this alive.”

Several events will take place this weekend in honor of the Beirut bombing victims, including a 241-mile run at the Beirut Memorial Grounds in Jacksonville on Friday, a motorcycle run from the Strength & Honor biker club from the New River Harley-Davidson, and a special memorial service at the Beirut Memorial Grounds on Sunday.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late Monday morning.
Sheriff’s office report reveals murder victim’s name, type of weapon used
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
Police: Illegal gaming sites shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges
Reginald Jones
Escaped murderer from Lee Co. back in custody
Russel Jay Heath
SHERIFF: Chowan County inmate holds jail staff hostage, escapes

Latest News

People were lined up at the voting location at Alice Keene Park, where election officials say...
Early voting off to busy start in Pitt County
Kinston Teens handing out treats to early voters
Youth organization encourages community to vote
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in Lenoir County.
SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies
Students pay tribute to Beirut veterans and their fallen comrades
Students pay tribute to Beirut veterans and their fallen comrades