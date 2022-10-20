Students pay tribute to Beirut veterans and their fallen comrades

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Middle school students in one Eastern Carolina city are paying tribute to military veterans and their fallen comrades.

Students from Northwoods Park Middle School in Jacksonville, members of the Beirut Advisory Board, and Beirut bombing survivors gathered Thursday morning for a ribbon deployment, tying hundreds of yellow ribbons at the Beirut Memorial Grove across from Camp Geiger and New River Air Station.

The tribute was done for the more than 220 Marines who lost their lives in the Beirut bombing on Oct. 23rd, 1983.

Students paired with veterans to tie the symbolic ribbons around more than 200 young trees in the memorial grove off Highway 17.

Veterans expressed the significance of paying tribute to those who lost their lives while also passing down stories to the next generation so their memories live on.

“All of this is living history. Every one of us out here call it that, but we really wanna look at it as our brothers that we lost over there never being forgotten and this is something that’s close to us all,” Rickey Williams said.

Harry Manzer is thankful for the kids honoring the fallen Marines’ memories. “There’s just so much phenomenal kids doing what they are doing to help us and to keep this alive.”

Several events will take place this weekend in honor of the Beirut bombing victims, including a 241-mile run at the Beirut Memorial Grounds in Jacksonville on Friday, a motorcycle run from the Strength & Honor biker club from the New River Harley-Davidson, and a special memorial service at the Beirut Memorial Grounds on Sunday.

