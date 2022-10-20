RDU sees 19% traffic increase over last year

Passengers move through RDU. (Source: RDU International Airport)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport saw a 19% increase in traffic in September compared with the same time last year.

The airport says that as expected, passenger traffic was lower than August totals, with an 11.5% decrease as students went back to school and summer travel ended.

“Business travel continues to trail leisure travel despite the strong recovery RDU is experiencing,” Michael Landguth, Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority president and CEO said. “As RDU moves into the slower fall months, we are already preparing for a surge of holiday travelers from mid-November through early January.”

Updates are coming soon to RDU, such as service to Cancun in December and CLEAR expedited security lanes in both terminals at the airport.

