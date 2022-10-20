North Carolinians encouraged to wear purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper has declared October Domestic Violence Awareness month and is encouraging everyone to wear purple Thursday in honor of victims and survivors of such violence.

The National Center for Injury Prevention and Control reports more than 12 million women and men in the U.S. have experienced some form of abuse by their partner over the course of a year.

Also on Thursday, the Center for Family Violence Prevention will host a vigil in honors of those who have died due to domestic violence.

It’ll take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Pitt County Courthouse in superior courtroom 1.

