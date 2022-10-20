Newport man originally charged with child porn now faces child sex charges

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a Newport man who was already in jail since June for child porn charges is now facing child sex charges.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says Lester Gillberg was charged with statutory sex offenses with a child on Wednesday.

On June 13th, deputies said that due to an undercover investigation, Gillberg was arrested and charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child.

WITN is told that during the original arrest in June, evidence and equipment used for the crime was seized which led to the original charge. Deputies say after this original arrest, more video content was found which led to the new charge.

The sheriff’s office says Gillberg remains jailed in Carteret County under a $1.1 million bond and has already had his first court appearance on the new charge.

