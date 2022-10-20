Mexican Consulate visits Pitt County town to help with documentation

BELVOIR, N.C. (WITN) - You need an ID to do a lot of things, and it can be easy to take for granted that many of us can stay in town to get or renew one.

If you are a Mexican citizen but live here, for example, you might use what’s called a Matricula Consular card as an ID. It’s good for five years. But to get one, you need to go to a Mexican Consulate, and they aren’t exactly a few blocks down the road.

WITN talked to a group on Thursday that is working to bring that resource closer to home.

“It’s necessary for them. They have to have a document to prove who they are, where they come from,” Alvaro Montiel with the Mexican Consulate explained.

As the only source for a Matricula Consular card, a visit to the Mexican Consulate is a necessity for people living in the U.S. who are Mexican citizens and need an ID. But they aren’t exactly convenient.

“There’s only one consulate for both North and South Carolina, and it’s all the way in Raleigh,” Jenifer Rodriguez-Alvarez with AMEXCAN said.

How to fix that? Enter the consulate on wheels.

“This is called the consulate on wheels because we drive a lot in the state of North Carolina and South Carolina,” Montiel said.

The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina - or AMEXCAN - organized a way to bring them to the Holly Hill Free Will Baptist Church in Belvoir on Thursday. They helped with documentation while other groups offered resources.

“We’re giving out bags of resources and food. We partner with the food bank where we’re giving out culturally appropriate food like rice, beans, potatoes, and apples,” Rodriguez-Alvarez said.

Ignacio Raya lives in Grifton and came to Belvoir to get her Matricula. She said bringing the consulate close to home helps a lot.

Montiel said they try to keep the process easy because they understand the necessity. “We can help them to get documents to identify them and documents that allow them to get another document. Documents like driver’s license.”

This is the third time the Holly Hill Free Will Baptist Church in Belvoir has hosted.

Lasting for a week, they are able to serve hundreds each time.

