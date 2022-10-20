Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Friday; Watching for a weekend system

Dry conditions will persist through Saturday
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, October 20th 5AM
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will keep us dry into Saturday before a coastal low pressure spreads moisture inland. Under sunny skies, Friday will see highs around 70 with a light northeast wind.

Highs will reach the low Saturday despite an increase in clouds. A coastal low will form off the coast of Florida Friday and then move northward tracking along the coast on Sunday. Showers are possible Saturday night and into early Sunday, primarily east of highway 17 to the coast. The rain drops and cloud cover will clear the area by the start of next week.

Friday

Sunny and a little warmer. High of 70. Wind: NE 2-5

Saturday

Sunny to partly cloudy and seasonably mild. High of 72. Wind: SE 3-6

Sunday

Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered coastal showers. High of 68. Wind: N 10-15. Rain chance: 30%

Monday

Partly cloudy and mild. High 74. Winds SE 5-10.

