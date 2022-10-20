Jacksonville heroin & fentanyl trafficker gets more than 13 years in prison

Steven Rolle
Steven Rolle(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man was sentenced Thursday to 13-2/3 years in prison for trafficking heroin and fentanyl from September 2020 to January 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on June 8th of this year, Steven Rolle, also known as “Bank Rolle,” pled guilty to two counts of heroin and fentanyl trafficking.

Federal prosecutors say that according to court documents and other information presented in court, Rolle began trafficking in large amounts of fentanyl less than a year after finishing his federal supervised release. He has a prior federal conviction for trafficking in heroin, two assault on a female convictions, and an armed robbery conviction.

WITN is told that Rolle was responsible for selling at least six ounces of fentanyl and nearly an ounce of heroin. Judge Terrence Boyle also found that Rolle “maintained a premises” for manufacturing or distributing the drugs, had a gun in connection with his drug trafficking, and tried to obstruct the government’s investigation by intimidating a witness through Facebook posts.

Prosecutors say that once Rolle finishes his federal prison sentence, he will be on supervised release for four years.

More information about this case can be found here.

