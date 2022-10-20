Iconic Hatteras ‘Spaceship’ destroyed in fire
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRISCO, N.C. (WITN) - An iconic home on Hatteras Island was destroyed in a late-night fire.
The Futuro House in Frisco, also known as the Frisco UFO spaceship was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night according to a Facebook post by the Frisco Fire Department.
The Futuro House has been in the Outer Banks for over 50 years.
Details about the fire have not been released, including a possible cause.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.