Iconic Hatteras ‘Spaceship’ destroyed in fire

The iconic home on the Outer Banks was destroyed by the fire.
The iconic home on the Outer Banks was destroyed by the fire.(Frisco Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, N.C. (WITN) - An iconic home on Hatteras Island was destroyed in a late-night fire.

The Futuro House in Frisco, also known as the Frisco UFO spaceship was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night according to a Facebook post by the Frisco Fire Department.

The Futuro House has been in the Outer Banks for over 50 years.

Details about the fire have not been released, including a possible cause.

Caption

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late Monday morning.
Sheriff’s office report reveals murder victim’s name, type of weapon used
Police: Illegal gaming sites shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges
Reginald Jones
Escaped murderer from Lee Co. back in custody
Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead...
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break

Latest News

Iconic Hatteras ‘Spaceship’ destroyed in a fire
Iconic Hatteras ‘Spaceship’ destroyed in fire
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
North Carolinians encouraged to wear purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Vote
Early voting begins Thursday
Russel Jay Heath
Chowan sheriff: inmate holds jail staff hostage and escapes, search underway