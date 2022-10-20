Iconic Hatteras ‘Spaceship’ destroyed in fire

FRISCO, N.C. (WITN) - An iconic home on Hatteras Island was destroyed in a late-night fire.

The Futuro House in Frisco, also known as the Frisco UFO spaceship was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night according to a Facebook post by the Frisco Fire Department.

The Futuro House has been in the Outer Banks for over 50 years.

Details about the fire have not been released, including a possible cause.

