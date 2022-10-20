Farmville Central volleyball battles back to top Ayden-Grifton in EPC Championship

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Eastern Plains Conference volleyball tournament championship decided Wednesday night between Ayden-Grifton and Farmville Central

Chargers won the first set and took the second set here when Lainy Evans gets the kill to take it. 2-0 Ayden-Grifton.

But the Jaguars flipped a switch in the 3rd. Senior Danielle Parker smashes down the kill. Farmville Central grabbed a tight 3rd set.

It was tight in the fourth until the Jags pulled away. Savannah Whaley was smashing them down in crunch time. Jags get the dig, set, and another big kill by Parker and they took the fourth set to force a deciding 5th.

The Chargers would lead early in the final set. Evans with another smash off the block they would be up briefly.

But Whaley went into the zone with kill after kill in the 5th.

Farmville Central pulls away to grab the 5th set and they are the Eastern Plains Conference tournament champions 3-2 with an incredible comeback against their volleyball rivals.

“It was our home court and we didn’t want to get beat again on our home court like last year. We just flipped a switch,” says Farmville Central junior Savannah Whaley, “This happened two years ago when we were down two and it’s just really exciting. We just keep growing as a team and we are going to keep growing.”

“The only thing I said to them between the 4th and 5th was we need to be the one that is consistently good at all times,” says Farmville Central head coach Courteney Pitt, “We can’t have great light bulb moments and then come back down. I think that consistency in the 4th and the 5th is what brought us home.”

