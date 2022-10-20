ECU men’s basketball coach Michael Schwartz shares about going from competition to team as season approaches

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball team has lots of new faces, new coaching staff, and a new season just around the corner. Three weeks until tip-off against Mercer.

The Pirates held media day Wednesday afternoon. Head coach Michael Schwartz gave an interesting update on where their roster is at right now.

“Everyone is in survival mode for themself. Trying to figure out how they prove that they are worthy, or they should be playing, trying to niche out their role. Some of that cohesiveness on the court doesn’t get built as quickly as it does when you got 16 guys on one bench, and guys pulling for each other,” says Schwartz, “Cause right now every day in practice competing, guys are trying to show why they should be on the court instead of the guy they are going up against. We have got to go from high competitiveness trying to get an 8-10 man rotation to now all of a sudden we got 16 guys pulling in the same direction when the time does come to face somebody else.”

ECU opens at home on November 8th against Mercer.

