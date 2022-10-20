ECU men’s basketball coach Michael Schwartz shares about going from competition to team as season approaches

“Everyone is in survival mode for themself.”
ECU Basketball Media Day
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball team has lots of new faces, new coaching staff, and a new season just around the corner. Three weeks until tip-off against Mercer.

The Pirates held media day Wednesday afternoon. Head coach Michael Schwartz gave an interesting update on where their roster is at right now.

“Everyone is in survival mode for themself. Trying to figure out how they prove that they are worthy, or they should be playing, trying to niche out their role. Some of that cohesiveness on the court doesn’t get built as quickly as it does when you got 16 guys on one bench, and guys pulling for each other,” says Schwartz, “Cause right now every day in practice competing, guys are trying to show why they should be on the court instead of the guy they are going up against. We have got to go from high competitiveness trying to get an 8-10 man rotation to now all of a sudden we got 16 guys pulling in the same direction when the time does come to face somebody else.”

ECU opens at home on November 8th against Mercer.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late Monday morning.
Sheriff’s office report reveals murder victim’s name, type of weapon used
Police: Illegal gaming sites shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges
Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead...
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
Pink Hill Town Hall
More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town

Latest News

Farmville Central wins EPC Volleyball Tournament
Farmville Central volleyball battles back to top Ayden-Grifton in EPC Championship
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Hornets rip Spurs in season opener
Farmville Central volleyball battles back to top Ayden-Grifton in EPC Championship
Farmville Central volleyball battles back to top Ayden-Grifton in EPC Championship
ECU Basketball Media Day 2022
ECU Basketball Media Day