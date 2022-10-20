ECU frat suspends member accused in drink tampering & sexual assault allegations

This is the Theta Chi House on West 5th Street in Greenville.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An East Carolina University fraternity entrenched in controversy says it has suspended its member that is accused of drink tampering and sexual assault.

ECU’s Theta Chi says in addition to suspending the accused member pending further university investigation, it has suspended any events with alcohol during the fall 2022 semester, “in consultation with our international fraternity.”

An alert was sent out in mid-September saying university police got a report of an alleged drink tampering of two people at the frat house, one of which led to a sexual assault. A protest followed.

Theta Chi maintains that it has cooperated with all investigating entities, and did the same in past drink tampering allegations.

“Both times our chapter was found responsible— and took responsibility—for violating ECU’s standards regarding alcohol and social events. However, we were not found responsible for drink tampering,” ECU’s Theta Chi says.

The fraternity has not yet been charged with anything.

