Early voting begins Thursday

Vote
Vote(MGN Graphics)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -In-person early voting starts Thursday

Our state’s in-person early voting period for the general election begins on Thursday.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections says the period ends on Saturday, Nov. 5th at 3 p.m.

WITN is told that this year, 359 early voting sites will be open across the state, up 17% from 307 sites during the 2018 midterm election.

The NCSBE says in-person early voting, also called “one-stop early voting,” is the most popular method of voting in even-numbered elections. In 2020′s general election, 65% of voters cast their ballot in person during the early voting period.

“The 100 county boards of elections have spent months preparing for the start of in-person voting for the important 2022 general election,” Karen Brinson Bell, State Board of Elections executive director said. “The bipartisan election officials who work in each early voting site are prepared for a smooth voting process and to ensure the ballots of all eligible voters are counted.”

