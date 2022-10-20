Chowan sheriff: inmate holds jail staff hostage and escapes, search underway

Russel Jay Heath
Russel Jay Heath(Chowan County Sheriff Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHOWAN, N.C. (WITN) - The Chowan Sheriff Office’s says a search is underway for an escaped inmate who held jail staff hostage.

Officials say they responded to the Chowan County jail for an escaped inmate on Thursday around 5:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found staff at the jail had been detained and held hostage by the inmate before he escaped.

That inmate was identified as Russel Jay Heath. He is described as a 47-year-old white male and is 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds. His clothing description is unknown.

Heath was being held for non-violent related crimes.

Other state and federal agency assistance are working together to bring Heath back in custody of the Chowan County Jail.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at (252)-482-8484. You may also call our anonymous tip line at (252)-482-5100

