Cancer patients and survivors share support at event

It was a day of support and care as Eastern Carolina cancer patients and survivors gathered at Amerihealth Caritas
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was a day of support and care as Eastern Carolina cancer patients and survivors gathered at AmeriHealth Caritas.

The event was much needed for the attendees as they got to relax with others in their community, having at the very least one thing in common: a battle with a life-threatening disease.

On Wednesday, AmeriHealth teamed up with ECU Health to help ENC survivors and patients heal and support one another.

One survivor, Rosalie Jones, who is now 102 years old, was on hand to share her story.

“They said the reason I had a good diagnosis—I think that’s the right word—is because I went before it spread anywhere,” Jones said.

The event included a motivational speech, encouraging attendees to write attractions to themselves and to text an old friend.

It concluded with some art therapy, where attendees painted a tree symbolizing words they could live by.

Elva Wilson, who has been on her journey for over a decade, says she found it relaxing.

“Gosh, I think it was like 2010 when I had this, and I had been told last week I’m due to have my last mammogram. They just want one more because both breasts are having trouble, so I don’t mind doing that,” Wilson said.

As Wilson began to finish her journey, Jones shared how she managed to stay positive.

“The reason I was in good spirit, I believe, is because I kept going; I kept going,” Jones said. “I didn’t stop looking like I got faster because I didn’t wanna think about it. I ain’t got no cancer, knowing I had it all the while, but I didn’t want to say to myself that I had it.”

Organizers say the event was meant to help area survivors unwind for just a bit. Hopefully, it did just that.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

