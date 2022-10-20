Bonner Bridge Pier to close during multi-day parking lot project

Bonner Bridge Pier in the foreground with the Basnight Bridge in the background.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - The Bonner Bridge Pier and its access road are set to temporarily close as transportation officials pave the parking lot used to access the pier and beach at the south end of Oregon Inlet.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore says that the closure is scheduled to start on Monday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. and last until Thursday, Oct. 27.

WITN is told that the closure of the pier will allow up to 15 trucks to safely navigate the project area and give an opportunity for divers to assess the bridge underwater for the state Department of Transportation’s bridge inspection report.

Cape Hatteras says that, in collaboration with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and NCDOT, it opened the pier to the public on Oct. 1, 2021.

The pier is the 1,046-foot-long remaining section of the former Bonner Bridge.

