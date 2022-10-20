Beaufort man facing meth charges after traffic stop

Michael Oneil
Michael Oneil(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort man is facing meth charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Oneil is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule VI-controlled substance.

Deputies say on Tuesday, they stopped a vehicle at Hyman Chapel Church on Highway 101 in the Harlowe community. During the search, they say they found more than a half ounce of meth and a schedule VI-controlled substance.

Deputies say they found meth and other drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
WITN is told that Oneil is being held in Craven County and more charges are expected.

