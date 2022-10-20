American Ninja Warrior champion tours the East

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our loyal NBC watchers should recognize Thursday’s ENC at Three guest because if you didn’t catch him as an American Ninja Warrior finalist the first time, you had six more chances!

The show features an obstacle course competition where athletes take to the course in search of the ultimate prize of $1 million.

But this isn’t your average jungle gym, it takes months of practice and training, not to mention qualifying round after qualifying round to best the other ninjas.

Still, it’s something that Daniel Gil took on head first to be named season 12′s grand champion.

He has been touring the East this week, including a stop to our studio to talk with Maddie Kerth about his mindset when competing.

