World’s heaviest bony fish discovered, weighs 3 tons

Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale...
Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale dynamometer, given its hefty size.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - The heaviest bony fish was discovered in the Azores Archipelago, in Portugal.

The giant, 3-ton sunfish was found dead, floating near Faial Island in December, but the details of the discovery were just published by the Journal of Fish Biology.

Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale dynamometer, given its hefty size.

The bony fish has been buried in the natural park of Faial Island.

