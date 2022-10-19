Wood, Pirates defense pick up ECU in 4 OT victory over Memphis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU defense started to show its teeth on Saturday with two key interceptions. Julius Wood’s pick 6 to tie the game in the second half is certainly one of the biggest plays of the season. He was named AAC Defensive Player of the Week and told us about those moves he made on the touchdown.

“Aapri Washington, he tipped it up I just had to go get it out the air,” says ECU safety Julius Wood, “Once I seen green grass, I knew it was time to go to the house. So, there was people trying to tackle me on the way there. They just didn’t do a good job.”

“We really felt he was going to kind of blossom into this type of player this year. What a game he had the other night, 11 tackles total, six were solo,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “A huge play in the ballgame, tied the game at 20 and kind of got the momentum back headed our way there in the second half. It was a big play by a really talented player.”

Keaton Mitchell was also named all-conference honorable mention on Monday. ECU faces Central Florida this Saturday night. 7:30 PM kickoff at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium.

turday night at 7:30 pm

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.