Wood, Pirates defense pick up ECU in 4 OT victory over Memphis

Wood named AAC defensive player of the week
Wood, defense pick up Pirates
Wood, defense pick up Pirates(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU defense started to show its teeth on Saturday with two key interceptions. Julius Wood’s pick 6 to tie the game in the second half is certainly one of the biggest plays of the season. He was named AAC Defensive Player of the Week and told us about those moves he made on the touchdown.

“Aapri Washington, he tipped it up I just had to go get it out the air,” says ECU safety Julius Wood, “Once I seen green grass, I knew it was time to go to the house. So, there was people trying to tackle me on the way there. They just didn’t do a good job.”

“We really felt he was going to kind of blossom into this type of player this year. What a game he had the other night, 11 tackles total, six were solo,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “A huge play in the ballgame, tied the game at 20 and kind of got the momentum back headed our way there in the second half. It was a big play by a really talented player.”

Keaton Mitchell was also named all-conference honorable mention on Monday. ECU faces Central Florida this Saturday night. 7:30 PM kickoff at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium.

turday night at 7:30 pm

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crime scene is along Highway 33, east of Greenville.
SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer
Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead...
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
Mike Hill
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Farmville Central setter Bella Cox
Sports Spotlight - Farmville Central freshman Bella Cox has set up volleyball team for a great season
Carolina Hurricanes
Svechnikov, Aho lift Canes over Kraken late Monday night
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in...
Logano wins at Las Vegas to clinch title race position
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks, center, listens to the national anthem with this...
Panthers fall to Rams