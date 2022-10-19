‘Twister’ sequel in works 26 years later, reports say

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly working on a "Twister" sequel.
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly working on a "Twister" sequel.(megatronservizi via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It looks like we are finally getting a sequel to “Twister.”

People magazine reports it has confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up movie titled “Twisters” 26 years after the original hit theaters.

Mark L. Smith, who wrote “The Revenant,” has reportedly signed on to write the sequel with Frank Marshall, from “Jurassic World: Dominion,” producing.

The 1996 “Twister” starred the late Bill Paxton, with Helen Hunt leading the action-adventure film.

According to IMDb, “Twister” earned nearly $495 million worldwide.

Deadline reports the film hopes to bring Hunt back for a role in the movie. “Twisters” is likely focusing on the daughter she had with the character played by Paxton, as she has also caught the storm-chasing bug her parents had.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead...
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire

Latest News

Joseph Anderson, a father and Air Force member, surprised his daughter at school after...
WATCH: Air force member returns home to surprise daughter: ‘I never want to leave’
STEC is naturally found in the intestinal tracts of healthy animals such as cattle, sheep,...
2-year-old dies from E. coli infection traced back to petting zoo goats, health department says
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation...
Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump claim of ‘Crime of Century’ fizzles in 3-year probe
Smoke on the Water
24th annual Smoke on the Water returns this weekend