Teacher of the Week: Kylie Wales

HUBERT, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 19 is Kylie Wales.

Wales graduated from Montclair University in 2018 with a bachelor’s in Psychology and received her teaching certificate.

Teaching kindergarten at Sand Ridge Elementary since 2018, she also coaches Girls on the run, taking boxing classes, and spending time with her family.

The individual who nominated Wales wrote:

“Mrs. Wales goes above and beyond for her students each day. She works hard to develop connections with students that last year after year. Former students are regular visitors to her classroom, in which she welcomes day after day. Mrs. Wales is a leader, leading her kindergarten colleagues, and a leader at the school level, participating in various school level committees. She also volunteer coaches both the Girls on the Run and Stride team at Sand Ridge Elementary. Through the program she is building up the character of young men and women as well as preparing them to run a 5K in December. Mrs. Wales takes time to meet all the individual learning needs of her students each day. She spearheads field trips and on campus experiences for all the students at SRE.”

Congratulations Mrs. Wales.

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.