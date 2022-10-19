State Democrats seek bipartisan gun laws after mass shooting

Generic photo of guns
Generic photo of guns(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Democratic legislators are urging Republican colleagues to consider gun safety and mental health measures, citing last week’s shootings in Raleigh that left five people dead.

Democratic lawmakers who made the appeal Tuesday have been unsuccessful in getting debates or votes on such bills in recent years after mass shootings in other states.

Police attribute last Thursday’s shootings in a Raleigh subdivision and later on a walking trail to a 15-year-old boy.

Democrats are hopeful bills addressing safe firearm storage, mental health services, and a legal process for removing firearms from someone believed to be an extreme risk of causing harm can advance soon.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crime scene is along Highway 33, east of Greenville.
SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer
Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead...
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
Mike Hill
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

An example of flooding in Kinston from April, 2021.
Kinston votes to help the sale of empty city-owned properties
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
Nearly 1,000 5th graders attend Craven County career fair
Nearly 1,000 5th graders attend Craven County career fair
ECU students, financial aid director explain potential impacts of debt relief
ECU students, financial aid director explain potential impacts of debt relief