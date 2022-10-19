Sheriff’s office report reveals murder victim’s name, type of weapon used

Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late Monday morning.
Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late Monday morning.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are new details in the murder of a woman found dead inside her Pitt County mobile home Monday morning.

A Pitt County Sheriff’s Office report lists the victim’s name as 39-year-old Samantha Coppola who lived at the trailer at the corner of Highway 33 and Weston Road, outside of Grimesland.

It also says a knife/cutting instrument was the weapon used in the murder.

The woman’s body was found Monday morning after deputies did a welfare check on her.

Sheriff Paula Dance said the victim had been dead for several days while a sheriff’s office news release said a person of interest was in jail on unrelated charges.

The sheriff’s office report lists a man also living at the trailer, and a check on jail records shows he has been behind bars since last Thursday on burglary and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Deputies on Monday said they were withholding the woman’s name until her family was notified.

