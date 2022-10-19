Sheriff’s office report reveals murder victim’s name, type of weapon used

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are new details in the murder of a woman found dead inside her Pitt County mobile home Monday morning.

A Pitt County Sheriff’s Office report lists the victim’s name as 39-year-old Samantha Coppola who lived at the trailer at the corner of Highway 33 and Weston Road, outside of Grimesland.

It also says a knife/cutting instrument was the weapon used in the murder.

The woman’s body was found Monday morning after deputies did a welfare check on her.

Sheriff Paula Dance said the victim had been dead for several days while a sheriff’s office news release said a person of interest was in jail on unrelated charges.

The sheriff’s office report lists a man also living at the trailer, and a check on jail records shows he has been behind bars since last Thursday on burglary and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Deputies on Monday said they were withholding the woman’s name until her family was notified.

