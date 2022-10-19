Russell’s First Alert Forecast: A freezing start to your Thursday will turn milder later in the day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Freeze Watch is in effect for Thursday morning. The potential for a hard freeze in a few backyards warrants a First Alert Weather Day designation for the sunrise period on Thursday. With mostly clear skies over the area and calm winds, due to radiation heating budgeting, any heat that we receive at the surface will quickly radiate back into the atmosphere. This will leave behind colder temperatures and atmospheric conditions for freezing weather

Plenty of morning sunshine will help warm us back up into the mid 60s, but for those of you hoping for more warmth, this coming weekend will be worth smiling about. We’ll be on a slow warming trend to get to the mid 70s this coming Saturday and Sunday. Sunny skies will stick with us over the next five days. Our next chance of rain arrives Sunday as a weak low tracks offshore of the NC coast. Rain chances currently sit at 20%, primarily along the coast. Highs will return to and possibly surpass our seasonal averages by the middle of next week.

Wednesday

Sunny and cool with a high of 59°. Wind W 7-12

Thursday

Sunny with temps near 34° at sunrise to a high of 66°. Wind: NE 2-5

Friday

Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High of 70. Wind: NE 2-5

Saturday

Sunny and mild. High of 74. Wind: SE 3-6

Sunday

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a coastal shower. High of 73. Wind: S 4-8

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.