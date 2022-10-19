Roanoke Rapids police investigating use of stolen checks

Suspects wanted for using stolen check Roanoke Rapids pharmacy
Suspects wanted for using stolen check Roanoke Rapids pharmacy(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police are currently looking for two suspects that used stolen checks to make purchases.

It happened at the Walgreens Pharmacy on Smith Church Road.

Police are working to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810 or the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead...
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire

Latest News

Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late Monday morning.
Sheriff’s office report reveals murder victim’s name, type of weapon used
Cherry Branch ferry to run a limited schedule for repairs
Jordan Furey
Dare County man charged after domestic assault
Special Olympics of North Carolina logo
Battle of the Badges softball game to raise money for Special Olympics