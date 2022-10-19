Roanoke Rapids police investigating use of stolen checks

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police are currently looking for two suspects that used stolen checks to make purchases.

It happened at the Walgreens Pharmacy on Smith Church Road.

Police are working to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810 or the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.

