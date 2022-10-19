Pet of the Week: Bellini

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Bellini
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week for October 19 is Bellini.

Bellini is a six-month-old kitten, and the last of the Humane Society’s “brunch” litter.

He has spent his days at the Humane Society playing with other cats, making friends with staff and volunteers, and learning how to blossom into his best self.

The Humane Society says he’s a pretty cool cat, so whether you want to play or snuggle, he’s just happy to be along for the ride.

No litter box issues have been reported while in the Humane Society’s care.

If you would like to welcome Bellini into your home visit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s website.

