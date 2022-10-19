Local organization encourages employment during National Disability Employment Awareness month

(PRNewswire)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Greenville says October is the perfect time to encourage the employment of people with disabilities.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness month and organizations across the country are raising awareness about hiring those with disability.

In Greenville, Vocational Rehabilitation Services works to connect people with employers who are struggling to find a job.

Counselor in charge, Leora Lucas, says the organization sits people down and figures out what qualities people have for certain jobs, what things they need to work on, and how they can find a job.

John Kramzar, the organizations business relations representative, says employers also benefit from hiring those with disabilities through financial incentives.

If you or someone you know needs help finding a job, or has a business that wants to take part, you can call Vocational Rehabilitation Services at (252) 999-7350

